Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has felicitated the Muslims in Nigeria on the Eidel-Fitri, urging them to use the period to pray for security and greater national unity.

In a goodwill message issued in Umuahia and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Wednesday, Ohuabunwa specifically charged them “to propagate messages that would help to engender peace and unity in the country.”

He also admonished them “to show true love and live in peace with their neighbours in line with the core values of Islam.”

He further admonished the Muslims resident in Abia to live in peace with their host communities and abstain from acts capable of causing unnecessary tension and a breach of the peace in the area.

The lawmaker, who expressed concern over the rising spate of insecurity in the country, called on all Nigerians to rise against the forces of disintegration and insecurity.

Meanwhile, Ohuabunwa has expressed confidence that the tribunal would declare him the rightful winner of the February 23 National Assembly election in the area.

NAN reports that Ohuabunwa had approached the tribunal sitting in Umuahia, to challenge the declaration of the former governor of Abia, Chief Orji Kalu, as the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

