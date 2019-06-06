The Education Secretary of Chikkun Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Kaduna State, Dr. Ibrahim Danmaraya, has said that steps had been taken to check teachers’ truancy and nonchalant attitude to duty in the area.

Danmaraya said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna, that teachers’ truancy and lukewarm attitude to duty was greatly affecting the learning outcomes of primary school pupils.

He said that Chikkun LGEA had commence unscheduled visit to primary schools within the Local Government Area (LGA) to track teachers who were not on their duty post for sanction.

Loading...

According to him, effective monitoring and supervision is the only way to keep every teacher on his or her toes to provide quality teaching to pupils and lay a good foundation for their educational development.

“One of the serious challenges affecting basic education in Chikkun LGA when I assumed office as education secretary was teacher absenteeism.

“Government cannot continue to train teachers, provide the necessary facilities and instructional materials only for the teachers to stay at home for whatever reason.

“We decided that it is not going to be business as usual and we have been visiting schools and we will continue to do so to see who and who is on seat and who is not on seat.

“Not only that, we want to also see what the teachers are doing in their various classes and whether or not the pupils are learning,” Danmaraya said.

He also said that LGEA had partnered with a number of Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations to strengthen the quality of teaching and learning in primary schools in the area.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

