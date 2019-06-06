There was impressive turnout of civil servants in Benin on Thursday as work resumed after the 2-day public holiday declared by the Federal Government for the Eid-el-Fitr, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Federal Government had on Friday declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holiday for celebration.

NAN correspondent who visited the Federal Secretariat along Benin-Auchi Road, as at 8 a.m observed that the workers were prompt in their offices.

The massive tur-nout of workers was also witnessed at the State Secretariat along Sapele Road, as workers resumed to their offices before 9 a.m.

It was also observed that the car lots of the two secretariats were filled up very early in the morning.

A worker at the Federal Secretariat, Mr Frank Osarodion, said that he was very happy to resume work after the 2-day holiday declared to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

He said “The holiday provided me the opportunity to visit my wife and children in Delta State and spent quality time with them.

“It also gave me the opportunity to meet with old friends and spend real time with them as well.”

Another civil servant at the state secretariat, Mr Timothy Osaighae, said he felt very delighted with the level of turn-out.

Osaighae said that the holiday gave him the privilege to meet with friends and also prepare himself for work.

