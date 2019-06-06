The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting Edward Onoja an aide to the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, over alleged plot to attack former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd).

The Public Relations Officer of DSS, PN. Afunanya, described the story filed by the Lokoja correspondent of The Guardian, as false and misleading.

Afunanya said the DSS never carried out such operation, adding that the media ”is a strategic partner in nation building and hopes that cordiality and mutual respectability​ are maintained in the relationship between them.”

Read the full statement by the DSS below:

”The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a false story by the Lokoja Correspondent of the Guardian to the effect that the Service arrested Edward Onoja, an aide to the Governor of Kogi State, over his alleged plot to attack the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd).

The said news (relating to the arrest of Onoja) is fake and misleading and should be disregarded as the DSS never carried out such operation.

The Service recognizes that the media is a strategic partner in nation building and hopes that cordiality and mutual respectability​ are maintained in the relationship between them.

In this vein, it wishes to advise that stories are verified or authenticated before their publication.

It, however, warns that persons or organizations that falsely use the name of the Service will be liable to prosecution.

The DSS will, no doubt, continue to collaborate with all well meaning stakeholders to ensure that peace and order are maintained, not only in Kogi State but every part of the country.”

