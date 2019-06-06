Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has attacked the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for hugging a paramount ruler in the State.

A picture has surfaced on Instagram showing Bello hugging 90-year old traditional ruler, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

Melaye, who is aspiring to be Kogi State Governor in November lashed out at Bello for what he termed a despicable act.

Loading...

The lawmaker wondered if Governor Aminu Tambuwal or Governor Nasir El-Rufai would do such a thing which Bello had done in disregard to the elderly monarch.

Melaye wrote on his Instagram page: “Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alhaji Ado Ibrahim who is over 90 years.

“Can Gov Tambuwal hug the Sultan? Or will El-rufai hug the Emir of Zaria? If this disobedient child will not respect the seat of Ohinoyi, he should respect the age of HRM. Home training is not a gift.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

