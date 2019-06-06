Apparently Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon made a honeymoon promise to take his wife to Paris, the father of two, after 6 years has finally fulfilled his obligation.

Deyemi shared a loved up picture with his wife as he has finally made enough money to afford the trip. Check it out here.

Wait o… you really thought I went to the city of ♥️ alone? After 6 years and 2 kids I finally had enough money set aside to fulfill that honeymoon promise! As per Woman wey get too much sense she insisted on contributing but I no gree so she used her money to fix up stuff at home! 😁😁😁 #tbt #moneyisgood #shekukupaidherdues #thismarriagethingnamarathon #lifeisaboutmemories #holidaymemories #romanticgetaway #relationshipchat

