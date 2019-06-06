Big Brother Naija’s Tope Adenibuyan popularly known as Teddy A is plus 1 today and his boo Bamike Olawunmi aka Bam Bam has written the most lovely message ever.

The couple found love during the 2018 BBNaija show and they’ve since been going strong and have become inseparable lovers.

Read her message:

Loading...

Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation. My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king… ❤️ @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us😋💋

#happyalphamaleday #TAB #teddyabirthday @iamteddya

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

