Edo Chapter of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), on Thursday called on All Progressives Congress (APC) to give the party’s ticket to Gov. Godwin Obaseki to seek re-election in 2020.

The state Chairman of RTEAN, Mr Sunday Erhahon, made the call at a news briefing in Benin, Edo.

With this call, RTEAN has joined the bandwagon of endorsement of the Obaseki’s second term bid and berated those sponsoring negative campaigns against the governor.

Loading...

Erhahon, said: “Obaseki should and must be given the mandate for a second term of office as the executive governor of Edo State.

“RTEAN as a formidable body in the state, will not fold its hands and watch enemies of the state throw tantrums at the governor; a complete gentleman, a lover of peace and an excellent manager of men and resources.

“Besides, the Association condemns the desperate attempts by some disgruntled elements in the society to malign the governor in pursuance of their selfish agenda, which does not translate to general good of people of the state.”

‎Erhahon noted that Edo people were witnesses to the monumental achievements of the governor in the areas of infrastructure development, economic transformation, social re-engineering and human capital development.

He said that it was against this backdrop that its members in the state pledged their unalloyed support to Obaseki and his team.

The chairman recalled the challenges RTEAN went through in the state but expressed joy that it emerged stronger and more united.

He commended the state government for the cooperation the association had enjoyed in the state.

“It is only expedient that we remain loyal and supportive of the policies and programmes of the government under the visionary leadership of Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

