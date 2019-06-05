KINSEY WOLANKSI was fined just £13,000 for her Champions League final streak that was reportedly worth up to £3million in publicity, UK The Sun reports.

Kinsey, 22, sprinted onto the pitch in the Champions League final — while sidestepping stewards and getting wide-eyed stares off Tottenham and Liverpool players.

The US model was promoting her boyfriend’s adult website called Vitaly Uncensored that has 10million followers – owned by Russian-American Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

According to Sputnik News via Thick Accent, Vitaly Uncensored now boasts more than 32 million registered users and has raked in up to £3m in advertising as a result.

Wolanski herself gained over two million followers on Instagram as a result of the stunt.

However her account then abruptly closed, with the model claiming she was hacked.

YouTube star Vitaly revealed he wants to marry Wolanski after she stole the headlines at the Wanda Metropolitano.

While he was also on hand to give her a cheeky slap on her bottom following her release by police.

Wolanski sprinted out from the Liverpool end in the 20th minute wearing a black swimsuit as she left all eyes on her.

And it wasn’t just TV viewers that were mesmerised by Wolanski, as she joked that Harry Winks was distracted by her presence.

Kinsey has also revealed she was given a ceremonial Champions League final ticket by a Uefa official as she flew out of Madrid.

