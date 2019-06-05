The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has re-iterated the commitment of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the complete elimination of insurgents in the country.

Abubakar made the commitment Wednesday at Eid-El-Fitr Luncheon with troops of the Air Task Force at the Air Force Base, Yola.

Abubakar, whose speech was read by the Commander of 153 Base Services Group, Yola, Air Commodore Anthony Ndace, said the procurement of Super Tucano aircraft and other facilities for NAF, would be a game-changer for its operations.

“Let me reassure us all that procurement of additional platforms such as the super Tucano aircraft and other platforms, would certainly be a game changer for our operations.

“We are committed to ensuring the total elimination of insurgency in our country; the internally displaced persons need to return to their homes and engage in meaningful activities,” he said.

The CAS, who lauded the efforts of the troops in the fight against insurgency, said the decision to celebrate the Eid el Fitr with them, was part of his tradition since he assumed office.

He said the measure will help fill the vacuum created by their inability to celebrate with their families because of their deployment to frontline.

“Additionally, it also fosters comradeship and give us the opportunity to commend ourselves for our efforts in the fight against insurgency.

“Let me also use the opportunity to commend the Air Task Force Commander for his efforts at ensuring that units in the North East remain undaunted and committed to the war against insurgency,” Abubakar said.

He also lauded the President and Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing NAF with the needed resources to perform its assigned duties, adding that personnel should appreciate such effort by remaining disciplined and professional.

“Let us all continue to be vigilante while celebrating, and ensure we maintain the highest level of combat readiness to guarantee security during the festive period and beyond,” Abubakar said.

