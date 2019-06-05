Mr Luka Achi, immediate past president of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), has urged the Federal Government to review some laws pertaining to environmental protection to make them more relevant.

He made the call on Wednesday in Abuja in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the World Environment Day (WED).

Achi called on professional bodies to wake up and begin to urge the government to respond to the needs of the people, especially environmental needs.

Loading...

“There is need for a total review of laws and policies on environment,” he said.

He also advised that the Environmental Protection Board should be strengthened because its duty was more or less evacuation of waste and sometimes cutting of grass on the road.

“Ecological control and pollution from vehicles, generators, emission from hazard industries, odour people perceive from open drains should be controlled.

“Those are the things environmental protection agency should pay attention to so as to safeguard people’s lives,” he said.

The town planner said that additional grants being obtained from oil producing states should be used by the state governments to control the environment.

He further called for adequate environmental protection in the urban areas, adding that the quality of air in the environment should be checked and measured.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

