Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji is certainly looking radiant with her daughter, Chimebuka Nnaji in this picture posted on Instagram.

Genevieve, who celebrated her 40th birthday on May 3, 2019 is still looking beautiful, but her daughter has taken after the screen goddess in beauty as the due struck sharp resemblance.

As a single mother, Genevieve is a Nigerian actress, producer and director. She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award.

As of 2009, Nnaji was one of the best paid actresses in Nollywood.

Due to her contributions to the Nigeria movie industry, she became the first actress to be awarded Best Actress at the 2001 City Peoples Awards, the award ceremony that previously had only recognized politicians and business conglomerates.

She was also the first actress to be awarded as Best Actress by the Censors Board of Nigeria in 2003.

