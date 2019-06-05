Intense and relentless rain cancelled all the scheduled matches at the French Open in Roland Garros Wednesday, including the quarter-final encounter between World Number One Novak Djokovic and German Alexander Zverev.

Also affected was the quarter-final pairing between Austrian Dominic Thiem and Russian Karen Khachanov.

Matches in the women’s singles were not spared. The quarter-final match between American teenage Amanda Anisimova and world number 2 Simona Halep has now been moved till Thursday, along with the showdown between Americans Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty.

All the matches were scheduled to begin between 1pm and 2pm. But the rains made all the plans impossible.

The organisers announced the cancellation in a statement:

All matches cancelled for today (5 June 2019) at RG; tickets fully refunded and fans can attend for free tomorrow.

We regret to announce that, due to poor weather conditions, no more matches will be played today (Wednesday 5 June) at Roland Garros.

Tickets for this day will be fully refunded by the FFT.

For more information regarding refunds, please see the Roland Garros ticketing website.

Tournament organisers have also decided that spectators with tickets dated 5 June 2019 will be able to access Roland-Garros free of charge tomorrow.*

They will be able to attend matches on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, subject to seating availability, as well as on outside courts, without losing their right to a refund.

* Upon presentation of a valid ticket for 5 June 2019.

