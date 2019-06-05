The Nigerian police force says it has arrested Two Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-Five (2,175) suspects for the following offences:

Kidnapping – Eight Hundred and Fifty Two (852)

Armed Rubbery – Eight Hundred and Sixty Five (865),

Murder – Three Hundred and Fifty Nine (359) and

Cultism – Ninety Nine (99).

With respect to arms recovery, the IGP Mohammed Adamu noted that Eight Hundred and Thirty Four (834) Arms, including Two (2) – rocket Launchers, Nineteen Thousand and Nine (19,009) live ammunition were recovered, with Oyo State recording the highest number of Nine thousand, Five Hundred ( 9,500) live ammunition .

The IGP stated that the Police are rejigging their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons destined to our country and at the same time mop up un- authorized weapons in circulation.

According to the IGP, while a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, many of the cases are still under active investigation owing largely to the complexity of investigating and managing organized crimes.

While commending his men for a good job, the IGP stated that the mind-boggling size of the arrests and arms recovered so far is a testament to the efficacy of Operation Puff Adder and more importantly to the unalloyed and unwavering support of the public to the Nigeria Police and other Security agencies.

