Loading...

World’s most expensive footballer Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sure has class. See him arrives at Brazil training in his personalised black Mercedes helicopter worth an estimated £10 million.

The PSG striker was recently engulfed in a rape accusation when a lady accused him of sleeping with her without consent.

Meanwhile Nadine Goncalves, Neymar’s mother, has pleaded with her son not to take any action against the lady who accused him of violating her without consent.

According to France24, Goncalves’ took to the social media asking her son to “forgive” the woman and “return to Jesus,” on Tuesday, June 4 in an Instagram photo of herself with Neymar and his sister Rafaela.

The moves come after the lady’s legal representatives reportedly pulled out from the case because of contradictions in her story.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

