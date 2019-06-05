By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspected traffic robbers in Ipaja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Wednesday said on 3 June, 2019 at about 9.05pm, the surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested one Shefiu Aliu, around Nepa, Ayobo-Ipaja road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims, namely Grace Williams and Deborah Williams.

Loading...

He said the suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada and took advantage of the passengers’ eagerness to avoid traffic congestion through the use of okada, to rob them.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The motorcycle he usually use to perpetrate the offence is recovered with one sharp matchete concealed under the seat,” he said.

Elkana added that at about 10.10pm of the same date, the surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa arrested one Biodun Oladimeji and Afiz Tajudeen, a.k.a Arapa after snatching a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth, also using Motorcycle.

“The Motorcycle was also recovered with one matchete, one knife and a locally made pistol. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

