There’s been different stories surrounding controversial Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, from her real age to her relationship status amongst others.

Regina who just launched her youtube channel has revealed 13 things about her you probably didn’t know before now in her vlog. The film star disclosed how she came into the movie industry at a tender age, how her mother helped in her career and what some of her hobbies are.

She also promised to give an exclusive on her relationship soon.

