Rapper, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and youtuber Eva Alordiah seems to be taking sometime of social media as revealed in her latest post.

Although Eva says this is going to be for a long time, we can only hope it is for the better, after becoming a source of energy and good vibes to so many.

Read her post:

Loading...

Fam, I have to go. Sadly. For a long time. But everything you need from me is Linked in my Bio —-> @evaxalordiah

I’ll be only posting to my Insta Stories now so please turn on Story Notifications. Stories disappear daily so don’t miss that everyday 😘

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

