A former lawmaker representing Kosofe Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu has asked Muslim faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammed.

Bush made this known while speaking to newsmen during the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri to mark the successful end of one month of fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

He sought for prayers for the success of all the leaders in the country, especially President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also enjoined the faithful to use this season to pray for the peace, prosperity and unity of our land. In his words, he said, “We need speedy healing and development at all levels of governance, we need God’s intervention at this moment in the country, and all hands of its citizens on deck as the leaders cannot do it alone.

“The collective effort of every Nigerian is required at this time to yield the fruits of comfort and good quality of life. We for these reasons need to pray for God’s wisdom for our leaders and I therefore call on all Muslims to put into practice lessons learnt during the Ramadan, let the privileged in our society also consider the less privileged, as practised by the Holy Prophet.”

