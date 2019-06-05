The Police in Bauchi on Wednesday confirmed the death of one person and injury of 14 others following a bloody clash among hunters during a durbar procession in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the procession, comprising of contingents of various District Heads in Bauchi emirate council B, is usually held as part of celebrations of the eid-el-fitr.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Kamal Datti, said in a statement that the incident occurred at about 11.30am when Disricts Heads in Bauchi Emirate Council paid Sallah homage on the state governor.

“Today at about 1130hrs during dubar procession, groups of hunters following the District Heads of Darazo and that of Duguri, had a clash.

“As a result, one Auwalu Sadau, male, of Darazo LGA lost his life after sustaining injuries from dane gun shot, while 14 others sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“However, prompt action of Bauchi Police command’s Tactical Commanders of Operation Puff Adder restored normalcy and arrested 55 suspects, recovering from them, 46 machetes, 13 knives, 15 daggers, one dane gun and 13 bamboo sticks,” said Datti.

The spokesperson said investigations had commenced to find out the cause of the clash.

