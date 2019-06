Nigerian singer and hit maker Duncan Mighty, aka Port harcourt first son has announced the arrival of his new born via his page.

The musician says his wife and baby are doing great, dancing, thanking God for safe delivery and life, he wrote:

MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR … SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE.. GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY..I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE

