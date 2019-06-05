Ceo of Dabota Cosmetics, Dabota Lawson proudly disclosed on Instagram that she is now a house owner with a video, showing the interior of her new home.

The mom of one says she’s thankful to God for this new achievement. Read her message below:

Proud of me . Super thankful for God’s grace and blessings most importantly I’m super excited for the grace to have been able to build my own home for me and my princess . 60 percent done furnishing . Where are all my interior designing friends ? .. Thank you @thehavenhomes for working closely with me to achieve this dream. Big shout out to Chichi and @ufuomaukueku who were getting it hot from me this past year but still so patient .

