Nigerian saxophonist, Abolaji Banjoko popularly known as Beejay Sax, is here with his official album “Marvelous God,” Available for Free Download.

The 5-track body of work is an instrumental medley of praise, worship and hymns.

See Full Track-list Below:

1. High Praise

2. My Worship (Medley)

3. Hymns

4. Glory

5. Osemi Lanu (Instrumentals)

