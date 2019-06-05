By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A Pediatric Radiologist at University of Ibadan College of Medicine, Prof. Omolola Mojisola Atalabi has been appointed as the first Head of the newly created Special Duties Unit of the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

The appointment and creation of the unit by the Hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof Jesse Otegbayo is to enhance service delivery in the Hospital.

Atalabi is expected to report directly to the CMD. The terms of reference of the unit include security, staff welfare, environmental health, patient liaison, alumni, inter-professional relations among others. A welfare sub-unit that would address the welfare of staff members is to run under the special duties unit.

Atalabi, President of the African Society of Radiologists and a former President of the World Federation of Pediatric Imaging had her primary education in Akure and Oshogbo and secondary education in Akure, Ondo state and Edinburgh Scotland.

She graduated with MBBS degree from University of Ibadan in 1989.

