Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has commended the Muslim faithful on peaceful cohesion in the state while he stressed for continuous prayer, supports, collaboration for more development in the state.

Umahi made the commendation in Abakaliki on Tuesday when Muslim communities in the state paid a sallah homage to the governor.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Eric Igwe acknowledged the fact that Muslim communities in the state contributed to the successful 2015 and 2019 general elections in the state.

“The state government attests to prayers of the Muslim communities during elections.

“We encourage you to continue in the peace existing and also grateful for remaining resolute.

“We appreciate your supports and collaboration to ensure peace in the state,” Umahi said.

The governor, while reacting to the groups’ demands on continuous sponsorship of pilgrimage, noted that paucity of fund was responsible for the decline and promised to restore it when the economy got better.

Earlier, Abbas Egwu, the President of Muslim Forum and Chairman Ebonyi Pilgrims Welfare Board, attributed existing peace between Muslims and Christians in the state to patriotism.

Egwu applauded the governor for empowerment and inclusion of the community into his government, adding that it was the best administration that recognized the Muslim community.

Egwu said that they were at the Government House to pay homage and solicit for sponsorship for pilgrimage.

“We came to thank the governor because of what he has been doing for Muslims in the state.

“This administration is the best we have enjoyed. He gave appointments to 15 Muslims in his past administration with exotic vehicles recently to our leaders and we want him to continue.

“We also plead and ask for continuous sponsorship of our pilgrimage to increase our spiritual being.

He further urged Muslim faithful in the state to live in peace with one another as preached by Islamic leaders and contained in the Holy Quran.

The homage was attended by various muslim leaders and communities in the state.

