Mali beat Argentina 5-4 in penalty shootout to qualify for the quarterfinals of the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland.

Twice, the Malians came from behind to level scores with the Argentines. Argentina had led in the in the 49th minute with a goal by Adolfo Gaich,

But Abdoulaye Diaby equalized for Mali in the 67th minute to force an extra-time.

The Argentines led again in the first minute of extra time, with Diaby’s deflection giving them a goal.

The hard fighting Malians equalized in the last minute, thus triggering a penalty shoot out.

The Malian keeper saved the second Argentine spot kick , but the Malians scored all, thus edging out Argentina.

The Malians join Senegal, another West African team in the tournament. Senegal’s Young Teranga Lions beat Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 2-1 on Monday in the Round of 16.

Other quarter finalists are United States, who beat France 3-2 ; South Korea who beat Japan 1-0.

On Monday, Ukraine and Ecuador also qualified for the quarter-finals, while Italy and Colombia qualified on Sunday.

