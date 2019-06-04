The United States President, Donald Trump, is set to meet Prime Minister Theresa May for “substantial” talks on the second day of his three-day state visit to the UK.

According to BBC reports, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will be among the senior ministers present at the talks, where issues such as climate change will be discussed.

This is in the wake of large-scale protests planned in several UK cities, including a demonstration in Trafalgar Square.

Loading...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to address protesters at the London rally.

Mr Trump praised the “eternal friendship” between the UK and US during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace at the end of the first day of his trip.

The Queen said the countries were celebrating an alliance which had ensured the “safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades”.

Earlier on Monday, the US president reignited his political feud with the mayor of London, calling Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser” just before landing on UK soil.

Day one of Mr Trump’s visit culminated in a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

According to UK media reports, Mr Trump and Mrs May will commence day two by co-hosting a breakfast meeting of British and American business leaders at St James’s Palace in a bid to boost trade links.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

