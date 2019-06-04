Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, urging them to direct their actions towards attaining peace and progress in the country.

The governor said beyond spiritual uplifting, Ramadan fasting also taught lessons in tolerance and peaceful co-existence, pointing out that the lessons would be useful if everyone played one’s role in strengthening peace and harmony in the country.

In a statement signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said: “As our fellow Muslim compatriots celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which signalled the end of Ramadan, I urge all Muslims to deeply reflect on the lessons taught by the blessed month by promoting values that will uplift them spiritually and also improve the condition of humanity in general.

“While we abstained from food and other luxuries in line with the obligations of the blessed month, we learnt patience, perseverance and courage as key values to our spiritual and material success. These lessons would further be useful in our lives when we play our roles in strengthening peace and harmony in our respective communities and also encourage others to do same.”

Sanwo-Olu enjoined Muslims to pray for peace and progress in Lagos and Nigeria. The prayers, he said, were needed just as his administration began implementation of its plans to achieve ‘GreaterLagos’.

The statement added: “Beyond the spiritual attainment, Ramadan fasting also instilled the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in us, which are part of lofty ideals divinely commanded by ALLAH (SWT) and preached by Prophet Muhammad (SAW). I enjoin our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion of Eid celebration to pray for peace and progress in our dear state and Nigeria.”

