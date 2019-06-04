Adeshina Michael

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Serbian international, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Los Blancos has now tied the 21-year-old striker, who scored 27 goals in 47 appearances in the 2018-19 season on a 6 year contract.

A statement on the Spanish giant website read: “Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to the transfer of player Luka Jovic, pending a medical examination.

“The player will be tied to the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.”

However, the amount splashed on the signing was not revealed but it is speculated that they have parted with around €70 million (£62m/$79m) to bring Jovic to the Bernabeu.

While reacting to his departure, Frankfurt’s sporting director Fredi Bobic said: “Luka Jovic is a big loss for us.

“His explosiveness and scoring skills have spread throughout Europe and we’ve benefited not only from his goals over the past two years.

“But for us it was clear that there is a financial pain threshold.

“For Eintracht Frankfurt this is a good and important transfer. We wish Luka only the best for his future.

“He has the best qualifications for a great career. And we are proud that we were able to support him along the way.”

