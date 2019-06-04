Thousands of Muslims in Lagos on Tuesday thronged the various praying grounds in the state to mark the end of the Ramadan.

Our photographer Ayodele Efunla was at the Ile Zik, Ikeja praying ground and he captured these shots.

Chief Imam of Agege, Hausa Community, Sherif Habeeb Abdulmajeed reciting the quran at the Muslim Prayer Ground in Ikeja, Lagos, earlier today

A muslim family resting after the Eid-el- fitri prayers held at the muslim prayer ground in Lagos, earlier today

Chief Imam of Agege, Hausa Community, Sherif Habeeb Abdulmajeed leading the prayer at the Muslim Prayer Ground in Ikeja, Lagos, earlier today

Alhaji Usman Baba Latayi; Alhaji Musa Muhammed Dogonkadai and Alhaji Kabiru Husainu Muhammed at the prayer ground, this morning

A man and his sons pose for photograph at the muslim prayer ground in Ile Zik, Ikeja, Lagos

Muslims praying at the prayer ground to end 2019 Ramadan fasting period in Lagos, earlier today