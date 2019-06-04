Thousands of Muslims in Lagos on Tuesday thronged the various praying grounds in the state to mark the end of the Ramadan.
Our photographer Ayodele Efunla was at the Ile Zik, Ikeja praying ground and he captured these shots.
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 5:34 pm
