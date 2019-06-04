Buhari at the Eid-el-Filtri praying ground in Abuja

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday observed the Eid-el-Filtri prayers at Mabilla Barracks Eid Praying Ground, Abuja.

President Buhari with Chief Imam Captain Yusuf and Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. TY Buratai as he attends Eid El Filtri Prayers at the Mabilla Barracks Eid Praying Ground on 4th June 2019

Buhari after the prayer

Buhari shakes hand with the Chief Imam

President Buhari with Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. TY Buratai, Leader of House Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Kabiru Gaya and IG of Police Adamu Mohammed as he attends Eid El Filtri Prayers at the Mabilla Barracks Eid Praying Ground on 4th June 2019.

 