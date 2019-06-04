Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two pipeline vandals, Tunde Ramoni, 45 and Yinka Olufowobi, 33.

The two suspects were arrested by policemen attached to the Redeemed Camp Police Divisional headquarters who were on routine patrol along Simawa road.

The two suspects were sighted in a blue Toyota Camry car with registration number RC 862 AAA loaded with petroleum product in sacks.

On sighting the Police, they made an attempt to escape but they were chased and apprehended.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed that they were coming from Oloparun Village via Ogijo where they used to get the product from vandalised pipeline in collaboration with other accomplices living in Ilara area of Ogijo.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects and exhibits to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation with the view of apprehending their accomplices.

