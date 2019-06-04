Critic, Daddy Freeze has faulted the method of evangelism used by Nigerian billionaire, Cosmas Maduka on the street of Lagos.

A video surfaced on Twitter, posted by Reno Omokri, in which the billionaire was seen preaching in a Lagos street.

Then Omokri wrote: “This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does not collect tithes or owns private jets. But, he evangelises in the streets.”

Reacting to this development, Freeze said Maduka was doing a good thing, but faulted the efficacy of the method of evangelism, which he said contributed noise to the environment.

Watch video here:

This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does NOT collect tithes or owns Private Jets. But, he evangelises in the streets. Be suspicious of any Christianity whose end result is MONEY and not SOUL WINNING #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/nYvVatd170 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 3, 2019

“He is doing a good thing no doubt. However, in 2019, I’m doubtful of the efficacy of this method.

“Can you really win souls for Christ like this? I won’t say it’s noise pollution in an already noisy environment though,” Freeze said.

