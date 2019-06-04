Maduka and Freeze

Critic, Daddy Freeze has faulted the method of evangelism used by Nigerian billionaire, Cosmas Maduka on the street of Lagos.

A video surfaced on Twitter, posted by Reno Omokri, in which the billionaire was seen preaching in a Lagos street.

Then Omokri wrote: “This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does not collect tithes or owns private jets. But, he evangelises in the streets.”

Reacting to this development, Freeze said Maduka was doing a good thing, but faulted the efficacy of the method of evangelism, which he said contributed noise to the environment.

“He is doing a good thing no doubt. However, in 2019, I’m doubtful of the efficacy of this method.

“Can you really win souls for Christ like this? I won’t say it’s noise pollution in an already noisy environment though,” Freeze said.