Following the suspension of industrial action by the staff unions of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, the Management has announced the resumption of full academic activities with effect from Thursday, 6 June, 2019.

By this development, lectures will begin for the 2018/2019 academic session on Thursday, 6 June, 2019 across all departments for new and returning students.

A statement from the school said all newly admitted students for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes, as well as returning students who were yet to complete their registrations, were to do so without further delay.

It should be recalled that the Management had approved 60:40 ratio tuition payment for all categories of students.

Meanwhile, admission process for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma for 2018/2019 is still ongoing.

