The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents of the state to be united and committed to God.

The Governor said this at the Ramadan tasfir/Iftar and special prayer organised by the state government towards end the fasting at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said it was important for the people to remain united, especially in their relationship and attitude towards one another, irrespective of religion, tribe or race.

“We are one and same, irrespective of religion, tribe or race. No matter who we are, we should ensure we remain one and united. God only dwells where there is unity.

“You can see that because of unity and love, I ate my dinner right here as the iftar. That is how it should be and that is what we want to preach. Oneness is the watchword and that is what our government stand for,” he said.

He thanked the clerics and Imams for the prayers and for advising the government to be firm, adding that “Incidentally today, we went for Christian thanksgiving and it was exactly the same type of sermon we heard in the morning that we heard in the evening again. This shows that God is with us.

“So, when God is with you, just continue to do the right things. When we do the right things, Lagosians will be the beneficiaries.”

The governor solicited the cooperation of all Lagosians and prayed for the success of his administration.

