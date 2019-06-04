Los Blancos negotiator José Ángel Sánchez is in London this week to complete the operation to take the Belgian to LaLiga, and the move is getting closer.

Real Madrid’s dream of signing Eden Hazard is drawing ever closer. Although Los Blancos had initially targeted a presentation of the Belgian on Monday 3 June, Chelsea are staying strong in the negotiations to recoup as much as possible from the transfer fee, and have rejected the initial offers. This is a key transfer week for Florentino Pérez.

Hazard to Madrid edging closer

Despite the contract of the 28-year old having just a year left to run, the Stamford Bridge club at hoping to sell their star for well over 100 million euros. As we reported, general director José Ángel Sánchez is in London trying to clear up the transfer situation, and popular Belgian news outlet HLN has shed more light on the situation.

“Chelsea have already rejected two offers for the player by Madrid,” AS reports. “The first, of 100 million euros in April. The second, for 120 million euros on Monday.”

The recently crowned Europa League winners appear to be playing hardball but know that they are in a difficult position due to the player already making it very clear that he wants the move to happen. With financial scrutiny also in mind, the Premier League club will not want to lose a valuable asset for nothing next year.

Hazard add-on challenge

Reports state that the second offer from Real Madrid, for 120 million euros, included around 20 million euros in what have been described as ‘difficult targets’, variable add-ons that may not be achieved. The Spanish clubs reason for this is that they feel 100 million is actually a very fair price to pay, all things considered.

In terms of the player himself, he is preparing with the Belgium national side for upcoming internationals, after having come to a complete agreement of personal terms with Madrid. The expectation is that the two clubs will thrash out an agreement this week and allow the player’s unveiling to take place after the Euro qualifiers are over.

