Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the death of his mother, Alhaja Aishatu Sulu-Gambari, popularly known as Alhaja Nma.

In a condolence message by the governor’s Media Aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, quoted Abdulrazaq as praying Allah to grant the late Princess of Ilorin Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“We pray Allah to grant the great princess of Ilorin emirate Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara, I commiserate with His Eminence the Emir, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

“We take solace in the fact that Allah blessed Alhaja with long life, which she spent serving her creator and humanity,” the governor said.

The statement noted that the governor attended the burial rites of the Emir’s mother, who died Monday night at the age of 110.

It also added that the governor lost an aunt, Alhaja Neematalahi Shehu AbdulRazaq on Monday night.

“Alhaja Neematalahi passed away at the Idigba family house of the Abdulrazaq. The deceased was married to the late brother of AGF Abdulrazaq (SAN).

“She was buried on Tuesday morning at the Muslim Cemetery, Yidi Road, Ilorin, while Fidau prayers for her will take place on Friday, June 7, at Idigba Ilorin,’ it said.

According to the statement, the governor earlier attended the Ilorin Prayer Ground for the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.

Abdulrazaq, who drove himself, arrived the prayer ground in company of top party officials, family members, friends and well-wishers.

