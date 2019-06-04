Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have set up a tantalising semi-final clash at the French Open, with Federer a clear underdog.

Clay is Nadal’s favourite surface, where he has won 11 Grand Slams. Federer has only one title here among his record 20.

The two players qualified for the semi-finals after rain-delayed quarter-final matches. Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in four sets 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-4. Nadal demolished Japanese Kei Nishikori in three straight sets 6-1 6-1 6-3.

Loading...

In qualifying for the semi-final, 37 year-old Federer, now the world number three became the oldest man to reach the last four in Paris in the Open era since the 40-year-old Pancho Gonzales in 1968.

Wawrinka, who spent five hours on court in a dramatic win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, beat Federer at this stage en route to claiming the title in 2015, but he could not repeat the feat.

Nadal found Nishikori an easy opponent, mercilessly crushing him in three sets.

The defending champion, who is chasing his 12th title in Paris, made ludicrously light work of the usually dangerous Nishikori, registering his most impressive, dominant win of the tournament so far.

Federer and Nadal last met at Roland Garros final in 2011, with Nadal winning in four sets to clinch then his sixth French Open. Nadal since then had won five more trophies in Paris and is hoping to win the 12th on Sunday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

