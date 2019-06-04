One of Nigeria’s brilliant journalists and administrator Mr Eniola Bello has lost his wife, Helen.

Helen, it was learnt, died in England.

Eniola Bello is the Managing Director of ThisDay newspaper.

Commiserating with Bello on his tweeter handle, Dele Momodu said: ”I have just received the sad news of the death of HELEN ENIOLA-BELLO, wife of my dear friend ENIOLA BELLO, Managing Director of Thisday newspapers and famous columnist, in England… May her soul rest in peace and may God console the family…”

