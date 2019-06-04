The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa has advised Nigerians not to relent in sharing love as part of the lessons derived from the just concluded fasting period.

He also advised them to eschew violence and avoid utterances and actions that can cause breach of peace in the society.

“Ramadan is a period we share love and I want to implore Nigerians not to relent in being their brother’s keeper as part of the lessons derived from the just ended fasting period,” he said.

Rt Hon Obasa’s advice was contained in his Sallah message to Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-l-Fitri festival to commemorate the end of the fasting period.

The message was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

“The Ramadan period was a time for sober reflection and a time we all move closer to Almighty Allah. It is also the period we share love among ourselves and my advice is that even after the fasting period, we should not stop being good to one another.

“These are very critical periods as government at all levels move to consolidate on the gains of our democratic rule, hence there is need for us to be vigilant at all times. We should eschew violence and avoid actions and utterances that breach public peace.

“We should also assist security agencies in promoting peace, and one way we can do this is by reporting suspicious individuals, groups and actions to relevant security agents on time,” Rt Hon Obasa said.

The Speaker concluded, “On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish you all a blissful and rewarding Eid-l-Fitri celebration”.

