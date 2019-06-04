The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, has charged Muslims to continue to live according to the good things they learnt and practised during the holy month of Ramadan.

Salaam gave the charge after the Eid-el-fitri prayer (which marks the end of Ramadan fast) on Tuesday in Ejigbo, Osun.

He said the peaceful coexistence witnessed during Ramadan should be maintained by the residents of the state.

Salaam urged parents to guide their children to live by the way of Allah to prevent them from negative influence of those who preach hate and intolerance.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ejigbo, Sheikh Sulaimon Omotokese, in his sermon advised Muslims to continue in the fear of Allah and eschew all forms of sins that were against the teachings of Ramadan.

Omotokese stated that Muslims should observe their five prayers on daily basis as they did during the Ramadan.

He said the act of kindness and abstinence from sins, which they observed during the Ramadan , should be continued even when the fasting season was over.

