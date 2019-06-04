Babatunde Omidina, a.k.a Baba Suwe, a popular Yoruba comedy actor, has returned to Nigeria from the United States where he had been for the past one month, receiving treatment for complications arising from diabetes and other ailments, in a hospital at Rhodes Island, near New York, United States.

It was reported the comedian arrived in Nigeria a few days ago and visited Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday night to see his benefactor, Rev Esther Ajayi, also known as Iya Adura, of the Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, in company with his son, Sola and younger brother. Adegboyega.

The PUNCH reported that, during the visit, Baba Suwe expressed his gratitude to Ajayi for coming to his aid in his time of need, describing her as a “true Christian with Christ-like virtues”.

The medium recalled that Rev Ajayi came to Baba Suwe’s rescue when he was in dire need of funds to pay for the treatment of his ailment abroad.

Iya Adura was said to have donated the sum of N10m for the comedian’s treatment in the United States of America.

Also, other Nigerians, including members of the Theater Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria worldwide, made contributions to ensure that he recovered from the ailment.

