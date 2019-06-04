American teenager Amanda Anisimova is enjoying an outstanding run at the French Open, yet she would be willing to risk it all for a picture with rapper Drake.

Toronto Raptors super fan Drake, a constant feature of the NBA Finals, has garnered a reputation for ‘cursing’ sports stars by posing for photographs ahead of big events.

While the Raptors are still holding their own, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was the latest athlete to be jinxed, posting a picture with the Canadian before losing to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Loading...

Yet Anisimova would not turn down the opportunity to get her own Drake picture and dare so-called Drake curse.

(Read about what is the Drake curse?)

The 17-year-old American moved into the last eight at Roland Garros with a dominant victory over Aliona Bolsova on Monday, after which she was asked about her musical idol.

“I was thinking about it [the ‘jinx’],” she told a news conference. “I was like, ‘Oh my god’.

“Yeah, I would [get a picture]. I wanted to meet him for so long. It’s okay – I’m not that superstitious.”

Anisimova will play defending champion Simona Halep next, who also eased through on a day that saw three bagels across just four matches in the women’s draw.

Amanda Anisimova, born 31 August 2001, is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 by the Women’s Tennis Association and has a career-high ranking of No. 51 in the world.

She won her first WTA title at the Copa Colsanitas in April 2019 at the age of 17

* First reported by livescore.com

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

