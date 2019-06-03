At least 30 people including an eight year-old child were killed in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital as the military rulers forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters on Monday.

Several hundreds were wounded, doctors close to the protesters said as gun shots boomed around the city.

Heavily armed members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were deployed in large numbers along the capital’s main roads.

Soldiers manning pick-up trucks mounted with machine-guns, guarded entrances to the bridges that cross the Nile and moved in convoys around the city ahead of evening prayers.

The United States called it a “brutal” crackdown on protesters, who want the generals behind the overthrow of veteran president Omar al-Bashir to hand over to civilian rule.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of excessive force by the security forces against protesters and called for an independent investigation.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is close to the protesters, said the toll “massacre” had “risen to more than 30,” with “hundreds of wounded”.

An eight-year-old child was among those killed, said the committee.

It reported a “large number of critical casualties” and called for “urgent support” from the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations to help the wounded.

Sudanese Translators for Change tweeted this summary of events on Monday:

Short Resume of today’s events in Khartoum (3rd of June)#SudanUprising#HQ_massacre pic.twitter.com/Uv9DKwfIfs — Sudanese Translators for Change STC (@SudaneseTc) June 3, 2019

