Tomorrow Tuesday is Eid-el-Fitri, marking the end of Ramadan, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in a radio and television broadcast in Sokoto on Monday.

Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in Kaduna, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Jigawa and Sokoto State among others.

”In accordance with Islamic law, we have the honour and pleasure to announce that today, Monday, the 29th day of Ramadan,1440 AH, which is equivalent of June 3, 2019 marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the new month of Shawwal”, the Sultan said.

”Reliable reports of moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and religious organisations across the country, which were duly verified and authenticated by us, states and the National Moon Sighting Committee.

”Consequent upon this, tomorrow, Tuesday June 4, 2019 becomes the first day of Shawwal,1440 AH and is therefore declared the Sallah day for 2019 Eid-el-Fitr, ” he said.

The Sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to sustain fervent prayers for the nation’s leaders

for sustainable peace and unity in the country and beyond.

The Sultan also urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace irrespective of religious, ethnic and cultural differences.

