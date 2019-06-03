Trump and Melania on arrival at Stansted Airport near London Monday morning

US President Donald Trump arrived London this morning to begin a three-day visit, tweeting a double stinging rebuke of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, his critic.

Trump, who wrote the tweet while aboard Air Force One called Khan a “stone-cold loser” after the mayor criticised the British government’s decision to invite Trump for a state visit.

Part of his verbal missile also went back to New York Mayor de Blasio.

Read Trump’s tweets:

