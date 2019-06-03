US President Donald Trump arrived London this morning to begin a three-day visit, tweeting a double stinging rebuke of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, his critic.

Trump, who wrote the tweet while aboard Air Force One called Khan a “stone-cold loser” after the mayor criticised the British government’s decision to invite Trump for a state visit.

Part of his verbal missile also went back to New York Mayor de Blasio.

Read Trump’s tweets:

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Read Sadiq Khan’s comment on Trump: Why Britain should not have invited Trump

