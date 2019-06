DMW’s Mayorkun releases a smashing visual of his latest song ”True” featuring Kizz Daniel. The track stars Nollywood star and model Jemima Osunde.

“The Mayor of Lagos” enlisted Young John and Lussh Beats to handle production, Zeno Foster for audio engineering and the acclaimed Aje Filmworks to create the accompanying visual. Check it out.

