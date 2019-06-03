Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are out of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, after losing 2-1 to Senegal in the Round of Sixteen.

Aniekeme Okon put Nigeria on the score sheet in the second half as Senegal’s Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niane got the goals for the Junior Teranga Lions.

Senegal scored their goals in the first half and thus qualified for the quarter-finals.

The West African derby at the Lodz Stadium lived up to the billing as Senegal held off hard-fighting Nigeria in the second half, FIFA.com reports.

Forward Amadou Sagna broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a low, right-footed effort and Ibrahima Niane would double the lead for the Senegalese late in first-half stoppage time.

The Flying Eagles had a superb start to the second half, scoring five minutes after the whistle. From a free kick just outside the penalty area, Success Makanjoula sent his cross left of the wall and found the boot of Aniekeme Okon, who flicked in the easy goal.

It was a tight contest in the final minutes that saw wits and will tested, but the Lions of Teranga willed their way to victory and a spot in the quarter-final.

Nigeria’s U-20 World Cup record:

1983 – Group Stage

1985 – 3rd

1987 – Group Stage

1989 – 2nd

1999 – Quarterfinals

2005 – 2nd

2007 – Quarterfinals

2009 – Second Round

2011 – Quarterfinals

2013 – Second Round

2015 – Round of 16

2017 – Did not qualify

2019 – Qualified

