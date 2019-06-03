Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Saraki’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

He said the successful observance of the fast and the resultant celebration of Eid-el-Fitri was a great spiritual achievement for Muslim faithful.

Loading...

Saraki further stated that the prayers and sacrifices of Muslims during the period contributed greatly to the relative peace across the country in the past one month.

He further urged Muslims to pray fervently and not relent in displaying the virtues of discipline, restraint, discretion, piety and good neighbourliness.

The senate president urged Nigerians to use the period to work towards the enthronement of sustainable peace, security and economic well-being of the country.

“Our greatest challenges as a nation are insecurity and economic crises, there is need for the government and the citizenry to cooperate in solving these problems.

“ Looking at the security front, although we acknowledge the emergence of new threats, we believe that our security forces have all it takes to tackle them,” he said.

He said the security challenges in the country saddled every citizen with the responsibility of working to ensure full restoration of peace and security.

“The war against insecurity can only be won through sincere and collective effort of all Nigerians through synergy with security agencies.

“I believe that doing so will provide a conducive business environment that will encourage investments and the creation of jobs for our people,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

