Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have attended the special inauguration thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (6th left); his wife, Dr. Ibijoke (6th right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (5th left); his wife, Oluremi (4th left); Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, The Very Rev. Ayo Olu Oyadotun (right);Bishop of Lagos West Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Sola Odedeji (4th right) and others during a Special Inauguration Thanksgiving Service at Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday.
